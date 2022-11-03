Golf day raises £28,000 for Cofio Robin young sportspersons’ charity
A successful golf day was held at Abersoch Golf Club to raise funds for the charity Cofio Robin.
It was held seven years to the day that Robin Llyr Evans died.
The event was held to remember Robin but also to promote and raise money for the Cofio Robin Trust, a charity established in 2018 by the family in his memory to give financial assistance to sportpersons from Gwynedd and Conwy who excel in their sport.
Generous sponsorship was received from Spar y Maes, Beresford Adams, Lord Davies Abersoch, South Caernarfon Creameries, Hawk-eye and many others.
120 golfers played on the day and in the evening friends and family joined for an auction.
A staggering £21,285 was raised and further to this South Caernarfon Creameries organised a sponsored walk up Snowdon for the charity the following weekend and raised a further £6,771 bringing the total to just under £28,000.
Robin’s family and Cofio Robin trustees have thanked sponsors and friends for every assistance in organising the event and for their continued support.
Robin was a young lad of 20 years old embarking on an adventure – 15 months travelling to tennis tournaments all over the world working for Hawk-Eye.
Unfortunately, two months into his adventure in September 2015, it came to an abrupt end when Robin had an accident in a newly built stadium in Wuhan, China.
The family wanted to establish something special in his memory – something that would reflect the zest that Robin had for life and his unparalleled interest in sports and people.
In the end it was decided that a charity would be established to provide financial support to individuals from north-west Wales who excel in any aspect of sports.
Grants would be provided to these individuals to help them with the high costs involved with travelling and training.
In the Summer of 2018, the Robin Llyr Evans Memorial Trust was established.
Since its inception the charity has donated over £50,000 to promote sports. Individuals have received support for a wide range of sports including climbing, skiing, swimming, weight lifting, fishing and equestrian. The Trust is extremely proud that three recipients, Medi Harris, Catrin Jones and Osian Dwyfor Jones, were chosen to represent Wales at the Commonwealth Games this year.
Participating in sports was important from a young age for Robin, playing football for Bro Enlli and a member of Ysgol Llanbedrog hockey team.
He broke the Ysgol Botwnnog records in the 800m and 1,500m races and started to play rugby for Pwllheli and made captain of the youth team for one season.
Every summer he participated in the local summer league hockey competition.
His passion for sports was the reason he enrolled at Loughborough University. His subject was mechanical engineering.
For his year in industry, Robin secured a role with Hawk-Eye, working with the tennis department and their electronic line calling system. This opportunity allowed him to combine his passion for sports and travel.
