Aberdovey Golf Club played Conwy at Royal St David’s in the Caernarfon District League on Friday evening in what turned out to be a thrilling encounter.
The front nine did not look good for Aberdovey at all, up in one match down in four but they turned it around on the second nine, performing brilliantly to clinch the match 3-2.
The result depended on the last match as Lindsey Parry gained an impressive 2-1 win.
All the team played exceptionally well, a great team effort, helped by the guys who came to caddy.