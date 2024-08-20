ABERDOVEY Golf Club women’s team did themselves proud by getting to the final of the Women’s Welsh Team Championship.
They were eventually beaten by Newport, who have been the dominant women’s club team in Wales in recent years.
Aberdovey, led by Welsh Girls’ champion Isobel Kelly, lost a close final by three matches to two.
Aberdovey beat Royal St Davids, Green Meadow and Whitchurch on their way to the final.
