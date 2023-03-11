Each year the new captains at Aberdovey Golf Club choose a charity to support during their year as captains, writes Doris O'Keefe.
In 2022, the men’s captain Adrian Powell and the ladies’ captain Mary Upson chose Wales Air Ambulance as their joint charity for the year.
On Friday, 10 February Julian Evans, representative for Wales Air Ambulance, visited Aberdovey Golf Club to receive a cheque for £4,500.
Mary said: “Both Adrian and I felt that Wales Air Ambulance was a well deserved charity as it supports local people being able to get urgent care in time of need.”
Adrian added: “We are situated in an area where travel time to hospitals is at least an hour away and when you need immediate attention the helicopter is the only way.”
“We are very grateful to everyone who helped us raise £4,500,” continued Mary.
”We raised money with various events on our respective Captain Days, on raffles, coffee mornings and also with some generous donations from members.”
Julian Evans said: “ I am delighted to be here at Aberdovey Golf Club to receive this cheque on behalf of Wales Air Ambulance.
“We value the continuing support from the club – it is so important to keep our helicopters going in this area.
“Thank you to everyone.”