Aberdovey Golf Club ladies promoted to division one
ABERDOVEY Golf Club’s Ladies Scratch Team played in the North Wales Scratch League during the summer months for the first time.
Eight matches were played in all between 25 April and 1 August. Their opponents were Henllys Hall, Rhuddlan, Rhos-on-Sea and Ruthin both home and away. Most of the team had not played these courses before so it was challenging to say the least.
All of the away courses that they played were in very good condition and they only experienced a few drops of rain during one of the matches. Two of the matches had to be re-arranged because of an away team Covid outbreak and the other due to the extremely high temperatures.
The squad for 2022 included: Sally Wilkinson, Mary Upson, Janet Price, Angela Murphy, Julie McAloon, Lynn Mamos, Sian Nickson, Mandy Pioli, Georgina Hatt, and Rhian Cooper.
The team won seven out of their eight matches finishing top of Division Two and were recently informed that they are now in Division One playing Denbigh, Conway, Royal St Davids and the Vale of Llangollen in 2023.
