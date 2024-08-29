ABERDOVEY Golf Club hosted a challenge match to officially open their Darwin Championship Tees.
The match involved Ryder Cup and European Tour winner Peter Baker.
The match was played in true links conditions with members and guests witnessing some fantastic golf by all four players.
The match was closely fought with Peter and Jack coming out winners 3&2.
The club built the new tees to honour Bernard Darwin; the championship tees will take the course yardage to 6,777.
Darwin was also the club’s first Captain in the year 1897 and later the club president in 1944; his name is cemented in the club’s history and dotted around the clubhouse.
The grandson of the famous naturalist Charles Darwin, he was one of the finest sport writers of his generation.
He was originally introduced to the links by his uncle, Colonel A Ruck who designed the original 9-hole layout and throughout his early years he witnessed first-hand the course grow.
Darwin was a highly capable amateur golfer, he featured in the Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team in 1922 and had 26 appearances in the British Amateur, reaching the semi final twice.
In his later years, Bernard, a golf correspondent for The Times and Country Life, in his many books on the game wrote frequently and lyrically about the delights of golf at Aberdovey.