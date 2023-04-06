Aberdovey Golf Club have this year entered two men’s teams to compete in the Caernarfonshire and District League and also in the Welsh Team Championships to be held later in the year at Porthmadog Golf Club.
Aberdovey Golf Club men's scratch teams captain Joe Davies (r) with new season sponsor Colin Harding of Tai Dyfi Homes (Doris O'Keefe )
Aberdovey Men’s scratch team captain Joe Davies said: “We are all extremely grateful for the very generous sponsorship of Mr Colin Harding, owner of Tai Dyfi Homes.
“We are very pleased with our new kit and I am confident that both our teams will do really well this year.
“We are all eagerly looking forward to the upcoming competitions.”