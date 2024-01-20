A SPECIAL golf day will be held at Abersoch Golf Club on Saturday, 6 April 2024 to support the club’s assistant PGA professional with his quest to become a European Tour golf professional.
Ioan Jones will be playing on the Mizuno Clutch Tour consisting of 25 events played throughout the whole of the UK, beginning in April through to September.
Ioan has also played on the Portuguese Pro Tour this January and will play in the qualifying rounds for the Asian Tour during the autumn.
In addition, he plans to compete in the qualifying events for The Open in July and in the European Tour School Qualifying rounds in October.
The club is asking for support for the event to help provide a substantial financial package towards Ioan’s tournament participation this year.
The generous help provided by members, sponsors and players in 2023 was much appreciated and without which, full participation on the tours would have been very difficult.
An 18-hole Am-Am tournament for teams of four people will be held on the day (gents, ladies or mixed), a pro Challenge on hole 18, a yellow ball competition, evening dinner, prize presentation, auction, and a free draw for all participants to win one of six, 30 minute coaching lessons from Ioan.
The cost of the Golf Event package – golf and dinner with wine and prizes will be £250 per team. Sponsorship packages are also available.
Ioan, whose father Alan is the club pro, said: “Thank you to all those that have signed to play and/or sponsor the day.
“If you are thinking of taking part but think you’ll do something nearer the time, be advised that in just three days, around 30% of the target tee times have already been taken. Secure your team now to avoid disappointment.”
To enter, call the professional at Clwb Golff Abersoch or emial Dai Davies at [email protected] or Alan Jones at [email protected].