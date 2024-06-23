JANE Dobson Williams and Mike Torkington were the winners of Abersoch Golf Club’s Centenary Mixed Greensomes with 37 points ahead Janet Taylor and Paddy Ryder also with 37 points.
The next mixed competition, the 100 Years of Golf Mixed Greensome, will be held on Saturday, 20 July.
Elin Williams and Megan Jones with Debbie Allmey (Abersoch GC)
£103 was collected in the raffle which will go towards buying a still blower to keep the outside of clubhouse clean and tidy.
The Australian Spoons Foursomes winners were Elin Williams and Megan Jones with 41 points whilst the nine-holes competition winner was Sydna Ellis with 22 points.
Debbie Allmey with Sydna Ellis (Abersoch GC)