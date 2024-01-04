ABERYSTWYTH Golf Club’s annual presentation evening was well attended and a positive celebration of the quality golf played during the year.
Outgoing captain Arwyn Morris was thanked for his kind words and for representing the club with great honour and dignity during his tenure.
The incoming captain Martin Lewis was wished good luck for the year.
2003 winners:
• Logan Scherpe – Scratch KO Match Play
• Jeremy Edmunds – President Putter and Captain’s Cup
• Eric Jones – Vice Captain’s Plate
• M Gornall / S Akehurst – Foursomes
• Paul Hicks – J R Shield
• Jamie Rees – Redvers
• Martin Lewis – Corporation Cup
• Emrys James – Bown Cup