WOMEN and girl golfers around Wales are beginning to enjoy the legacy from hosting the AIG Women’s Open as new facilities open to improve their sporting experience at clubs.
Mond Valley in West Wales, in the Swansea Valley, is the first club to finish their project, funded by the Women's Golf Legacy Fund, with a total of £1 million from the Welsh Government on the back of Royal Porthcawl hosting the biggest female sporting event ever held in Wales.
The club has transformed the women and girls toilets and changing rooms, after flood damage two years ago left the facilities in a much-damaged state.
"Mond Valley Golf Club as a whole and the women's section in particular are incredibly grateful to Wales Golf for the AIG Women's Open legacy grant that has been awarded to us,” said club chairman, Adrian Jones.
“This grant has enabled us to refurbish the women’s changing room which was severely flood damaged two years ago.
“The before and after photographs show the transformation we have been able to achieve due to the legacy grant funding.
“We now have a changing room and changing facilities that are a pleasure to use, relax in, and welcome visitors to.
“Again, many thanks to Wales Golf for this funding has meant so much to us."
The Welsh Government gave Wales Golf a £1 million boost to make the most of hosting the AIG Women’s Open, the first time one of golf’s Majors had been held in Wales.
The Women's Golf Legacy Fund provided grants of up to £25,000 per club, focussed on the development of women, girls and family friendly facilities and environments.
More than 70 projects have been funded at almost 50 clubs around Wales.
The funding will make a significant change to the challenges and barriers that can face women and girls looking to get into golf.
Wales Golf is experienced at delivering such a legacy linked to a major sporting event, with the Ryder Cup Wales 2010 Legacy Fund having supported 44 projects around Wales – many of which are still having a significant impact 15 years later.
Wales Golf head of facilities and sustainability, Dilwyn Griffiths, said: “It is great to see the vision of leaving a legacy following the AIG Women’s Open beginning to become reality in bricks and mortar around Welsh golf clubs.
“The transformation at Mond Valey Golf Club is exceptional, and the top quality facilities will make golf at the club a much more attractive proposition for women and girls in the area.
“They were unfortunate to sustain so much flood damage in the first place, but now the facilities are a fantastic addition.
“They are the first of many clubs around Wales, as work continues on improving facilities for women, girls, families and disabled golfers in particular, though better facilities will help all the members and visitors at those clubs.
“There are 74 projects around Wales, at 49 different clubs, with a geographical spread covering North, South, East and West.
“We look forward to seeing the rest of these projects come to life and the long term impact they will have on golf in Wales.
“Mond Valley have transformed the women and girls changing rooms and many other clubs are working on similar renovations.
“There are also on-course women’s toilets, greenkeeper welfare units, dedicated women’s coaching areas, improved disability access, pathway facilities, halfway houses and even a swing and snack cabin.
“The world’s best female golfers may have left Porthcawl a couple of months ago, but they leave a lasting footprint and their presence will be felt in Welsh golf for many years to come.
“We would like to thank the Welsh Government for making this possible.”
