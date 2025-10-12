THE Walker Cup mixed Foursomes was played in excellent conditions at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
The cup and competition was established by Geoff and Betty Walker after they were both captains back in 1979.
With 19 pairs playing on the day there was an excellent score of 48 points by the winners, Helen and Mike Young.
Rob Walker presented the cup on behalf of the Walker family, who thanked everyone for their support again this year.
Results: 1, Helen and Mike Young, 48 points; 2, Clare Jones and Alun Phillips, 45 points; 3, Barbara Reece and Tom Thomas, 43 points.
There has been keen competition between 22 pairs over the summer months in the mixed knockout competition the Deulwyn Morgan Cup.
The cup was presented by Nans Morgan in 2001 in memory of her husband Deulwyn, former captain and president of the club.
Steve Evans and Barbara Flanagan played against Ian and Ruth Jones in the final.
A great match went all the way to the last putt on the 18th with Ian and Ruth coming out on top after an excellent match.
The Steward's Trophy greensomes is last of the mixed competitions of the season.
The cup was presented to the club in 1985 by the former club stewards Margaret and Arthur Slater.
The competition was rearranged to October this year due to Storm Amy but the conditions on the day were perfect.
With 20 pairs taking part there were some excellent scores once again, Debbie and Hugh Jones victorious in the end with 41 points, with Clare Jones and Alun Phillips once again losing out and coming in second place with 40 points.
Results: 1, Debbie and Hugh Jones, 41 points; 2, Clare Jones and Alun Phillips, 40 points; 3, Jane and Patrick Miller, 39 points.
