The Walker Cup which was held at Borth on Bank Holiday Saturday was presented to the club by Geoff and Betty Walker who were the first married couple to be Club Captains together in 1979.
Their children Rob and Sarah came to the club to present the cup to the worthy winners vice captains Catrin Pugh Jones and Alan Shaw who scored 40 points narrowly beating Ruth Morris and Alun Phillips who had 39 and the only couple who had a ‘2’. Sarah thanked everyone who had taken part and congratulated the winners.
Rhian Raw Rees and Jeff Evans (middle) being presented with the Ashley Jones Cup by vice captains Catrin Pugh Jones and Alan Shaw (Submitted)
• The annual Ashley Jones Mixed Greensome was won by Jeff Evans and Rhian Raw-Rees with a creditable score of 44 points with Dafydd and Jane-Raw-Rees second with 43 points.