NEW captains and presidents were welcomed into office at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club’s AGM.
President Iori Jones took the chair for his final time, welcoming Mike Roberts as the next president and Sue Wilson who takes over as vice president.
New captain Helen Lewis had been welcomed by the ladies at their AGM the previous evening but once again received her gold badge of office from retiring captain Catrin Pugh Jones.
Her chosen charity for the year is Sepsis UK.
The traditional ‘tie swapping’ and donning of the green jacket was then performed between retiring captain Alan Shaw and new captain Nick Downing. Nick has chosen a local charity, Aberystwyth Boxing Club, whose volunteer coaches work with local girls and boys improving their confidence and self esteem.
The new vice captains are Jane Miller and Harri Jones.
The sun shone on Saturday as the past captains putted out on the 18th Green before the new captains drove off the 1st tee to start their golfing year.
The crowd then retired to the clubhouse for ‘Nearest the Drive’ prizes, a raffle and refreshments. Donations on the day totalled over £500 to split between the charities.
Sunday’s Texas Scramble was almost blown away by Storm Ashley but 15 teams braved the elements and made it back to the 19th hole.