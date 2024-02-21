ABERDOVEY Golf Club have thanked departing club professional Andrew Humphries for his services.
They posted: “We’d like to wish the best of luck to our outgoing club professional Andy Humphries as he leaves the role after 12 years at the club.
“During his time at Aberdyfi Andy and his team have taken the club to new heights, notably winning Pro Shop of the year in 2022.
“Everyone at the club would like to wish Andy and his family the very best of luck in the future and they will always remain a part of the Aberdyfi Golf Club family.
“Pob lwc Andy!”
His successor is Rob Grier who started in the role last week.
Grier turned professional at the age of 22. He initially trained under the watchful eye of well-known professional Graham Farr and qualified as a PGA Professional in 1996.
He was initially approached to become head assistant at Stonebridge Golf Centre, near Birmingham.
He then became head professional at Ingon Manor Golf Club near Stratford but was quickly drawn back to Stonebridge as the role of director of golf, a role he fulfilled for seven years, helping to develop the centre into one of the busiest golf facilities in the Midlands.
Grier was then head-hunted to become director of golf at The Shropshire Golf Centre.
The final move came when he was approached to be involved in building and running Stone Driving Range, near Stone.
This has developed into one of the best independent golf facilities, with state-of-the-art club fitting and coaching facilities, as well as one of the largest independent golf stores in the West Midlands.
Grier has always had a passion for coaching and has developed a tried and tested system that focuses on the individual’s needs and ability and does not focus on a one-method-suits-all philosophy. He has coached golfers ranging from complete beginners to tour professionals and has run several overseas golf schools.