NINE ladies represented Aberdovey Golf Club at the County Championships held at Builth Wells Golf Club on Saturday and Sunday, 12-13th April.
Alex O’Brien was runner up in the Championship Plate event whilst Aberdovey junior member, Lucy Hurst, won the Junior County Championship and has been selected for the county squad
Aberdovey’s Ladies’ Captain, Dawn Cannon, expressed her congratulations and thanks to all the Aberdovey representatives: “We are delighted so many of our ladies were able to represent the club at this event and that five Aberdovey members will be representing Mid Wales County in 2025.
“All our best wishes for the coming season to Isobel Kelly, Harriet Evans, Lucy Hurst, Alex O’Brien, and Sally Wilkinson and additionally to Harriet who takes up her position of county vice captain.”