Angharad and Elis win Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club championship
The main ladies’ competition at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club recently was the prestigious Club Championship, a 36-hole Medal Competition played over two days.
The winner and the Club Champion was Angharad Basnett with a gross score of 86 + 75=161. Anna Hubbard took the nett championship over 36 holes with 76+66=142
The Men’s Club Champion was Elis Lewis (70+76=146). Best nett over 36 holes was taken by David Griffths (66+72=138)
They will both now be eligible to enter the Champion of Champions event to be held at Cradoc Golf Club on 3 September.
Angharad will be the club’s first Lady Champion to take part as Ladies are being included for the first time since the start of the event in 1979.
• Margaret Jones Legacy Stableford Competition
This competition was played for the first time on 15 August and the worthy winner with an excellent score of 45pts was Barbara Flanagan. In second place was Anna Hubbard with 43pts and third was Annie Wildblood with 41pts.
Margaret Jones was a long standing member of the club and secretary of the Ladies for a number of years and Ladies Captain in 1989.
• Dr Aileen Smith Memorial Brooch
The winner of this strokeplay competition was Catrin Pugh Jones with a nett 70 off a handicap of 23 and in second place was Captain Mair Jenkins with nett 72 off a handicap of 72 beating Annie Wildblood on the back nine.
• Juniors’ Day
Yet another successful Junior Day was held a the club on 25 August. The sun shone and the golf showed how much the Juniors are improving under the tuition from Junior Coaches, Pro John and Angharad, The day was once again sponsored by Mid Wales Coaches.
The competitors enjoyed different formats depending on their abilities and the winners were:
18 hole competition – 1, William Butcher, 41pts; 2, Laurence Butcher, 32pts
1 hole competitiion: 1, Evan Griffiths; 2, Ollie Shelford
5 hole competition: 1, Riley Turner, 23 shots; 2, Cled Davies, 25 shots; 3, Harry Seccombe, 31 shots
A lunch and presentation was held after and the prizes were given by Captain Bob Gill and Mel Evans of Mid Wales Coaches.
MEN’S SECTION
• Kenneth Jones stableford competition
Alun Phillips and Peter Basnett won with an excellent score of 50pts. Second were J Evans and M Speake with 48pts beating P Worrall and S Lucas on the back nine
• Veteran’s Cup
The winner was John Blackburn with 41pts beating Athole Marshall on the back nine with John Harris coming third with 40pts
• Masters Cup
The event was won by Michael Roberts with 41pts beating Roland Thomas on the back nine and Stephen Evans came third with 40pts
• Lisle Cup
First was Alan Shaw with a nett 62 off a handicap of 6 and inn second place was Martin Harries with a nett 66 off a handicap of 8 and Nicholas Dowell third with nett 69 off a handicap of 15.
