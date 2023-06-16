After posting a good score in Ashburnham recently Anna Hubbard has qualified for the Wales Medals and Bowls Championship final in Llandrindod Wells in August.
Anna has been a member of Borth & Ynyslas golf club for over 68 years.
• There were excellent scores for the WGU Medal competition and the eventual winner with a creditable score of nett 69 was Karen Evans ahead of Barbara Reece with nett 70 and Jen Roberts with nett 76.
• The Coronation Foursomes winners were Barbara Flanagan and Jean Harrison with 39pts ahead of Jane Raw-Rees and Karen Evans with 31pts
Men’s Section
The winners of the Borth Challenge Cup 4BB were P Worrall and A Roberts with an excellent score of 48pts. In second place were R Jones and J Evans with 45pts and third E Allingham and D Raw-Rees with 43pts.