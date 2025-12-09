ABERDOVEY Golf Club has been named Wales Golf Course of the Year 2025 at the recent Golf Course Awards which took place at the Emirates Stadium in London.
They posted: “This is such a proud moment for the club. The dedication and professionalism of the staff, combined with the support of the membership, have made this achievement possible.
“It not only reflects the hard work that goes into presenting our course at its very best every day and in all weathers, but also shines light on the warmth of welcome in every department – and this defines our club.
“Thank you to everyone who plays a part in making Aberdovey Golf Club such a special place. This award belongs to all of us, and we celebrate this success together.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.