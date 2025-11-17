NEFYN Golf Club junior captain Dylan Emms has been busy raising fund for a cancer charity.
He came up with a plan of having a spring clean through his very large golfing wardrobe.
He then placed all his old, unwanted and outgrown clothing in the Pro Shop on a special junior captains rail.
Juniors, members and visitors then purchased these lovely pieces of clothing.
All funds raised were donated to Cancer Research which is this year’s chosen charity.
Cancer Research means a lot to Dylan as he has sadly lost both his grandfathers to the illness.
The club has announce that Dylan and his initiative has raised a sum of £492 for the charity.
Dylan recently scored a hole in one on the 125-yards long 11th hole at Prestatyn Golf Club .This was his third hole in one and the second for the junior section this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.