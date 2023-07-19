The Philip Morgan Salver which was held on Wednesday, 12 July in memory of the past captain of the club was closely contested.
It was won by Athole Marshall and Derek Saunders with 43 points narrowly beating Darren Phillips and Robert Clark on the back nine.
The Harry Woollam Cup (4BBB) competition was won by H Jones and R Galliford with 43 points ahead of B Slater and K Perkins 42 points and D Saunders and G Saunders S with 38.
The Borth Dyfed League at Ashburnham GC on Sunday, 16 July ended in a draw.
Ladies Section
Barbara Flanagan won the WG Medal 10 scoring nett 65 off a handicap of 23 with Jean Harrison second with a nett 70 off 25 and Mair Jenkings with 71 of off 29.
The three-ball Texas Scramble on Monday, 17 July was won by Anna Hubbard, Kay Thomas and Ruth Jones with a nett score of 64.
The Borth Ladies team consisting of Anna Hubbard, Karen Evans, Claire Jones, Helen Lewis, Jean Harrison and Jane Raw-Rees did well to win the Mid Wales League match against Aberdovey Golf Club recently 2 and 1.