Barbara Reece had a May Day to remember when she hit a hole in one on the 7th hole in a Team Waltz competition at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
She was playing with Anna Hubbard and Ruth Morris and they won the competition.
Ruth Morris won the Wilding Goblet Stableford Competition with a creditable score of 37pts, closely followed by Debbie Jones with 36 and Barbara Reece with 33.
The annual Tom Barker Stableford Competition was won by Garath Jones with 49pts. Paul Hicks was second with 37pts and Christopher Evans third with 35pts
The three-man Texas Scramble held on 30 April was won by M Haynes, P Worrall and D Worrall with a score of 63.6. In second place were B Williams, P Hicks and S Hopton with 63.7 and third were J Evans, R Jones and H Jones with 65.0.