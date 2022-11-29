Borth Golf Club’s Dyfed League organiser, Pete Basnett, was pleased to announce in a letter to members that the Club’s Dyfed League team had won promotion to division three after topping division four.
He thanked all the 30-odd players who participated in the Dyfed League team for Borth over the 2022 season.
Next year sees Borth playing at some good venues and with tough opposition such as Ashburnham, Garnant, Derllys Court and Cilgwyn.
An end-of-season celebration was held at the club on 14 October attended by most of the players. Following a friendly game of golf in windy conditions the players returned to the club for a meal and presentation.
In third place was Martin Harries 31 points, second Martin Haynes 35 points and the winner was Carl Worrall on37 points which included a 2 over gross front nine.
Pete thanked his team once again for their efforts saying that he was sure they would give it a good go in 2023.