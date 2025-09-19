AN invitation was given to six Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club members from Gavin Moran, president of twin Golf Club Woodenbridge to his President's day.
It was a whirlwind visit liaised by Borth’s Irish Liaison Officer Les Jones which included captain Nick Downing and captain elect Harri Jones.
The group travelled to Arklow in County Wicklow on the southeast coast of Ireland on Friday then on to Woodenbridge on Saturday for the President's Day golf competition.
This was followed by a dinner with over 100 guests in the Woodenbridge Club House.
Captain Nick thanked President Gavin for the kind invitation and presented gifts on behalf of Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
It is always a pleasure to play at Woodenbridge Golf Club, and the course was once again in perfect condition on a beautiful golfing day.
They look forward to returning in May 2026 to defend the Celtic Cup admirably won by Borth this year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.