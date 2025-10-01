PWLLHELI Golf Club lady captain for 2025/26, Anna Bischoff, has raised more than £3,000 for Parkinson’s UK Cymru in memory of her late mother, Brenda.
Anna, who lives in Criccieth, has been playing golf for more than 25 years and joined the Pwllheli club in 2022.
She decided to combine her passion for golf with fundraising for a cause close to her heart.
Her mother Brenda was diagnosed with Parkinson’s when she was 65 years old and Anna spent many years helping her to navigate life with the condition.
So far, Anna has organised a bingo evening, a raffle and a lady captains day at the golf club in her efforts to raise money for the charity.
Anna remains in her role as captain until March 2026 and will use that time to continue to fundraise for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
She said: “I’m delighted that I’ve been able to raise thousands of pounds for Parkinson’s UK Cymru
“ I have real life experience of seeing a loved one living with Parkinson’s and I know very well how it can impact the lives of those diagnosed and their loved ones.
“I hope the money will make a positive difference and help people living with the condition in Wales and across the UK. I now look forward to organising further fundraising events so I can raise even more money.”
Keri McKie, community fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK Cymru added: "We are so grateful to Anna for raising money for Parkinson’s UK Cymru.
“With more than 40 potential symptoms, Parkinson’s can devastate lives.
Finding a cure is our ultimate aim but we’re also determined to make life better today for people living with Parkinson’s by campaigning for better health and care services, connecting people to support and community and funding research into groundbreaking new treatments.
“We hope that Anna’s fundraising efforts inspire you to get involved with Parkinson’s UK Cymru. There are lots of ways for you to support us - from volunteering at an event, to campaigning for better services. Without the generosity of people like you, our work would not be possible."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.