A FORMER junior captain at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club has won the 2024 Welsh PGA Championship.
Zach Galliford, of Borth, showcased remarkable composure to win the championship at Pyle and Kenfig Golf Club on 4-5 September.
Battling through challenging weather conditions, Zach emerged as the only player to finish under par, securing victory by four shots ahead of his closest competitors.
Zach’s victory at Pyle and Kenfig adds to his impressive list of achievements, having previously won the Welsh Amateur Championship in 2016 at Southerndown Golf Club.
With this win, Zach joins a select group of golfers who have captured both the Welsh Amateur and PGA titles.
Reflecting on his victory, Zach credited his familiarity with the challenging coastal courses of Wales, having grown up playing at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
The finance graduate at The University of Texas at Arlington said: “The conditions were tough, but I’ve always enjoyed playing in Wales, where you have to be resilient and adapt to what the weather throws at you”.
The win solidifies Zach’s status as a top competitor in Welsh golf, highlighting his progression from amateur champion to professional.
Alongside his playing career, Zach is a PGA assistant coach at Tim Hall’s School of Golf in Ross-on-Wye Golf Club.
Multi-talented Zach became Wales’ youngest black belt as an eight-year-old after training for just three years.