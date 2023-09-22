MCC golfers came on their annual outing to play golf at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club recently and after a light lunch they ventured out to play the match and the result was 3.5 to Borth and 1.5 to the MCC and a good day was had all round.
The EGGS Ashes was won by Roy Jones with 32pts ahead of Robert Gill with 30pts beating Derek Saunders on the back nine
The Lilsle Cup was won by Clive Morgan – 86-18-66; 2, Paul Hicks – 86-18-66; 3, Brian Davies 76-8-68.
The winners of the Steward Trophy Mixed Competition were Jean Harrison and Roy Jones with an excellent score of 41pts way ahead of the rest of the field. In second place were Catrin Pugh-Jones and Brian Dafis with 35pts beating Ruth Morris and Jeff Evans on the back nine
LADIES SECTION
Jean Harrison won the Summer Knockout this year beating Helen Lewis in close and exciting final.
The Welsh Dragon Brooch which was played in memory of past Captain Margaret Jones was won by Sue Wilson with 38pts ahead of Catrin Pugh Jones with 37pts and Jane Raw-Rees came third with 35pts
Congratulations goes to vice-captain Catrin Pugh Jones who won the division 2 category with 38pts in the Mid Wales League competition at Aberdyfi also to the MWCGA team for qualifying to play in the semi final of the Mid Wales League.