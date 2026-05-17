THE Old Uppinghamian Golf Society (OUGS), accompanied by their partners, made their much-anticipated biannual visit to Clwb Golff Borth & Ynyslas over the weekend of 24–25 April, writes Harri Jones.
This year’s gathering held particular significance, marking 150 years since Uppingham School temporarily relocated to Borth in March 1876 to escape a typhoid epidemic. That extraordinary chapter in the school’s history forged a deep and enduring connection with the area—one that remains central to the identity and heritage of the golf club today.
It was during this period that pupils and staff first played golf on the Borth links, laying the foundations for what would become one of Wales’ most historic courses. By 1885, a full 18-hole layout had been established, widely recognised as the first in Wales. The school’s influence was further cemented in August 1893, when Mr P. Morton, a master at Uppingham, became the club’s first captain.
This shared history continues to be celebrated annually through the Morton Trophy, contested between the OUGS and Borth & Ynyslas, with fixtures alternating between Borth and Luffenham Heath Golf Club.
This year’s match, organised by Tom Hayes and led by OUGS captain Alastair Fisher, proved to be a closely fought contest. The Old Uppinghamians narrowly secured the Morton Trophy with a 4–3 victory, aided on the day by a loan player from Borth & Ynyslas. Meanwhile, the visiting partners enjoyed a sociable round alongside the ladies of Borth, adding to the warm and inclusive spirit of the occasion.
The day concluded with an excellent meal in the clubhouse, prepared by Nathan and Laura Perkins. Following dinner and speeches, Harri Jones, Captain of Clwb Golff Borth & Ynyslas, formally presented the Morton Trophy to Alastair Fisher, who will retain it until the next meeting at Luffenham Heath Golf Club in April 2027.
Earlier in the week, in a friendly match preceding the main event, there was a memorable personal achievement as OUGS organiser Tom Hayes, playing alongside home member Bob Gill, recorded his first hole-in-one at the 9th hole. Congratulations to Tom on this outstanding feat.
Looking Ahead
The 150th anniversary celebrations will continue over the weekend of 6th–7th June, when the club hosts a special Uppingham Golf Competition. The event will welcome students, alumni, masters, and the headmaster of Uppingham School to join members in commemorating this milestone.
Celebrations will conclude on Sunday, 7th June with a commemorative service at St Matthew’s Church, bringing together both communities to honour this unique and historic bond.
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