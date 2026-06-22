THE month of may was a busy time for the the men’s section at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
3 May – Paterson Cup, Stableford (White Tees) – Order of Merit Event: 1, Alan Shaw – 42pts; 2, Dylan Raw-Rees – 38pts; 3, Peter Tooze – 38pts
Alan Shaw produced an outstanding performance, returning an excellent 42 points from a handicap of 5.7. His round of 71 gross, which included three birdies, gave him a comfortable four-point victory. Dylan Raw-Rees claimed second place on countback from Peter Tooze after both players finished on 38 points.
10 May – Extra Stableford, Stableford (Yellow Tees): 1, Carl Jones – 39pts; 2, Harvey Perkins – 38pts; 3, Hywel Roberts – 38pts
With 29 members away in Ireland defending the Celtic Cup, an impressive field of 36 players contested an additional Stableford competition. Carl Jones, playing off a handicap of 9.8, secured victory with 39 points, recording 10pars and a birdie during his round.
17 May – Peter Jones Salver, Foursomes Stableford (White Tees): 1, Geraint Evans & Roy Jones – 34pts; 2, Alan Shaw & Alun Phillips – 34pts; 3, Harri Jones & Moss Speake
Geraint Evans and Roy Jones emerged victorious after a countback decision separated them from Alan Shaw and Alun Phillips, with both pairs finishing on 34 points.
24 – Morris Cup, Medal Competition (White Tees) – Order of Merit Event: 1, Geraint Evans – 78–13–65; 2, Stephen Bradley – 90–25–65; 3, Ron Thomas – 85–20–65; 4, Jonathan Cook – 89–24–65; 5, Martin Harries – 77–12–65
The Morris Cup produced one of the most remarkable competitions of the season. From an excellent field of 54 players, no fewer than 14 competitors returned scores below nett par. Even more remarkably, five players tied on a superb nett 65.
Geraint Evans claimed the trophy on countback after a fine round featuring two birdies and eight pars.
31 May – Cecil Wright Cup, Stableford (White Tees) – Order of Merit Event: 1, Ken Griffiths – 42pts; 2, Alan Shaw – 39pts; 3, Adam Roberts – 38pts; 4, Daniel Basnett – 38pts
Ken Griffiths produced a superb round to win comfortably with 42 points, finishing three points clear of the in-form Alan Shaw.
Alan continued his excellent month by returning a fine 72 gross, which included four birdies. Adam Roberts secured third place on countback from Daniel Basnett, despite Daniel recording an impressive 71 gross featuring three birdies and eleven pars. The competition highlighted the outstanding form being shown by many of the club’s lower-handicap players.
Midweek Competitions
May also saw the start of the club’s midweek competitions, alternating between Medal and Stableford formats and always played from the white tees.
13 May – Medal: 1, Barrie Jones – 97–30–67; 2, Patrick Jones – 79–3–76
20 May – Stableford: 1, Barrie Jones – 40pts; 2, Martin Harries – 36pts; 3, David Jones-Hughes – 35pts
27 May – Medal: 1, Barrie Jones – 93–27–66; 2, Daniel Basnett – 72–3–69; 3, Alan Shaw – 76–6–70
Barrie Jones enjoyed an exceptional month, winning all three midweek competitions and seeing his handicap tumble from 30 to 23. Strong performances were also recorded by Daniel Basnett and Alan Shaw, both of whom continued their excellent form with impressive scoring from low handicaps.
Overall, May produced some outstanding golf across the club, with large fields, excellent scoring, and several players making significant progress as the race for the KBI Order of Merit gathers momentum.
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