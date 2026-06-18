There was some excellent scoring throughout the day. Rollo Morrisey led the OUGS challenge with 38 points, while the students also performed impressively. Dean Tansirichaiya scored 33 points, George Allison returned 34 points, and Gus Leetham produced an exceptional 38 points from a playing handicap of two. His level-par gross round on a course he had never previously played, and in what was for some students their first experience of links golf, was a remarkable achievement.