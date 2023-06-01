Two major cup events were held at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club over the bank holiday weekend.
The Griffiths Salver Medal was played on the Saturday and the worthy winner was Kathy Price with a nett score of 67 off a handicap of 26. Jane Raw-Rees was second with nett 70 off 17 beating Clare Jones on the back nine.
The Edith Beddard Trophy played on the Monday was closely contested and the winner was Carol Holmes with 38 off 29 ahead of Mair Jenkins with 37 off 29 and Barbara Reece 36 off 22.
The Par Bogey held on 13 May was won by Breda Bermingham Roberts with a score of –1. Runner up was Jane Raw-Rees with –2 and Anne Morris 3rd with –3.
Barbara Reece won the May Stableford on 15 May with 32 off 22. Runner up was Ruth Jones with 31 off 38 and 3rd was Kay Thomas with 29 off 22.
The Australian Spoons competition on 20 May was won by Helen Lewis and Clare Jones with a score of 35 points. Runners up were Jane Raw-Rees and Jennifer Roberts with 34 ahead of Karen Evans and Kay Thomas with 33. The winners will now represent the club in the next round
Men’s Section
The winners of the Tom Haggerty Cup were H Jones and M Speake with 45 points, ahead of D Harvey and G Jones with 43 and B Slater and K Perkins with 42.
Saul Ap Shem won the Patterson Cup on 14 May with a score of 44 points. Runner up was Adam Roberts with 38 ahead of Stephen Lucas on 37.
The winners of the Peter Jones Salver on 21 May were P Gough and K Griffiths with 41 points with R Jones and R Jones runners-up on 40 and C Baker and A Tedaldi third with 37.
The Morris Cup was held on 28 May and was won by Darren Phillips with a nett score of 66 ahead of Saul Ap Shem with 69 and Brian Davies also with a nett score of 69.