THERE was an excellent turnout for the hard working popular Captain Catrin Pugh Jones’ Day on Saturday, 10 August when £515 was raised to her chosen charity Brain Tumour Charity.
The golf was played in glorious weather and the eventual winner was Kathy Price with a creditable score of 38pts.
In second place was Barbara Reece with 34pts, ahead of Debbie Jones with 31pts in third, Jane Raw-Rees with 30pts in fourth and Breda Bermingham Roberts with 29pts in fifth.
The nine-hole competition was won by Doreen Jones with 17pts with Mair Jenkins second with 14pts.
The visitor prize went to Janet Davies, Porthmadog Golf Club with 34pts with Alison Evans, Old Colwyn Golf Club with 30pts second.
Team Prize went to Karen Evans, Alison Evans and Clare Jones.
The only two of the day went to Karen Evans.
A buffet was laid out at the clubhouse that evening where the presentation of prizes took place.
The Captain after presenting the generous prizes thanked everyone for their help during her year of office. Vice Captain Helen Lewis thanked Captain Catrin on her very special day.