SEVENTY four golfers braved the weather to support Captain Dave Blesovsky’s day on Sunday which raised £1,038 for his chosen charity – Crohn’s and Colitis UK.
Following the competition the captain laid on a buffet which was prepared by Susan Lund.
The overall winner on the day with a creditable score of 41 points was Derek Saunders ahead of Ben Slater with 38 in Division 1 and Dylan Raw Rees third with 37. The winner in Division 2 was Clive Morgan with 39 points beating Patrick Miller on the back nine with Simon Bentley third with 37. Alun John won the visitor’s prize with 37.
At the presentation that evening the captain thanked everyone who played and those who helped to make the day a memorable one.
• Twenty eight ladies took part in Captain Lynda Evans’s charity day which was also Crohn’s and Colitis UK and over £350 was raised.
The weather was not very favourable but the girls all enjoyed their day which was followed by a lovely buffet that was laid on by the captain and prepared by Susan Lund.
The overall winner was Sue Wilson with 32 points beating Karen Evans on the back six and won the first prize in Division 1. Second was Angharad Basnett with 30 and third was Kay Thomas with 27.
The winner in Division 2 was Helen Lewis with 28 points ahead of Anni Wildblood with 26 and Margaret Roberts with 23.
Jane Raw-Rees won the Past Captain’s prize. Best visitor was Doreen Jones with 31points. Sue Wilson also won nearest the pin and the only one who had a 2. Ruth Jones won the best in the par 3s with 12 points. The New to Golf winners were Karen Shipley and Christine Powdrill.
After the presentation Captain Lynda Evans thanked everyone for making it a memorable day for her and vice captain Catrin Pugh-Jones, who in turn thanked Captain Lynda for the successful day despite the weather.