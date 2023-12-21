Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club ladies’ section ended their season with a Christmas dinner from the new club caterers Laura and Nathan Perkins and celebrated the winners of the Christmas trails.
Trail 1 - Medal: 1, Angharad Basnett - Nett 74; 2, Helen Lewis - Nett 76; 3. Breda Roberts - Nett 77; 4, Kay Thomas - Nett 79
Trail 2 - AM/AM: 1, Jane Raw Rees , Barbara Flanagan, Jean Harrison - 37 points; 2, Karen Evans, Kathy Price, Anne Morris - 33 points
Trail 3 - Stableford: 1, Clare Jones - 35 points; 2, Margaret Roberts - 33 points; 3, Jane Raw Rees - 30 points; 4, Carol Holmes - 29 points
Trail 4 - Texas Scramble: 1. Helen Lewis and Jean Harrison - 72 nett; 2, Barbara Flanagan and Kay Thomas - 76 nett; 3. Karen Evans and Carol Holmes - 76 nett
Trail 5 - Stableford: 1, Margaret Roberts - 40 points; 2, Clare Jones - 33 points; 3, Debbie Jones - 33 points; 4, Helen Lewis - 33 points