BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club ladies section’s first main competition of the season, the St David’s Slate, was a teams of three format played over nine holes due to the wet conditions of the course.
This is a competition set up by Anna Hubbard whilst she was president of the club in 2012-2014 with Anna providing food for all the competitors after playing.
There were four teams of three playing on the day and the results were: 1, Debbie Jones, Helen Lewis and Sue Wilson - 34pts; 2, Jean Harrison, Clare Jones and Catrin Pugh Jones - 32pts
Santes Dwynwen Greensome Competition: 1, Karen Evans and Karen Stones; 2, Jane Raw-Rees and Ruth Jones; 3, Mair Jenkins and Barbara Flanagan.
Saint Valentine Mixed Greensome: 1, Barbara Flaagan and Steve Evans – 22pts; 2, Helen Lewis and Clare Jones – 21pts; 3, Ruth Morris and Owen Jenkins 17pts.
The full 18-hole course is now open from.
There will be a temporary green on the 11th and the 8th will be shortened. Walk down the edge of the 10th fairway until you are past the lake.
Full greens will be in use on two and three but remember to repair all pitch marks.
There will be no buggies just yet but the situation will be reviewed for the following weekend (16th March).