A PAIRS competition was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on a sunny January day to celebrate Saint Dwynwen’s day.
The prizes were presented by the vice captain Anne Morris in the absence of the captain Jane Miller.
Results: 1, Jane Raw Rees and Rhian Raw Rees - 27 points; 2 Anne Morris and Barbara Flanagan - 25 points.
Men’s Section
The Winter Championship is being played each Sunday with points awarded to the top 10 players for the order of merit.
This is currently held by Carl Jones with 15 points, one ahead of Gareth Baker. But there is a long way to to go.
Here are the results for January Winter Championship 2 – Stableford: 1, Dave Leemans, 36 points; 2, Gareth Baker. 33 points; 3m Rob Gill, 32 points
Winter Championship 3 – Par/Bogey: 1, Rhodri Edwards. 5; 2, Maurice Speeke, 3; 3, Dale Harvey. 2
Winter Championship 3 – Medal: 1, Carl Jones, nett 67; 2, Clive Morgan, nett 69; 3, Nicholas Dowell, nett 70
