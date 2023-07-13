THE President’s Day at Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club was held on Sunday, 9 July.
The day was excellently supported by members and guests with over 100 golfers taking part.
President Iori Jones provided a barbecue for all who took part and the donations and raffle raised £1,260 for his chosen charity, Bronglais Chemotherapy Appeal.
There were excellent scores and the results were:
Gents
Div 1: 1, David Griffiths – 43pts; 2, R Gwyn Jenkins – 41pts; 3, Robert Gill – 40pts
Div 2: 1, Glyn Parry – 41pts; 2, Kevin Holmes – 38pts; 3, Michael Roberts – 36pts
Ladies
Div 1: 1, Anna Hubbard – 40pts; 2, Jane Raw Rees – 39pts
Div 2: 1, Anne Morris – 46pts; 2, Sue Wilson – 45pts
Guest Prize: Kieran Bharat – 38pts
• Patrick Jones won the longest drive on the 18th hole.
• Laurence Butcher (the president’s grandson) won nearest the pin on the 11th.