AN open week of competitions was held at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club following many years of absence.
With the weather perfect for some fantastic scores , the club hopes to build on a successful few days and is requesting players put the dates in their diaries for next year.
Organisers have thanked all the members and visitors who supported the club this week.
Borth & Ynyslas Open Week 2026 (15-19 July) results
Men’s Seniors Open 4BBB: 1, Martin Harries and Graham Saunders Senior - 50 points; 2, Jon Cook and Steve Evans - 48 points; 3, P Bailey and C White - 48 points
Women’s Open 4BBB: 1, Esther Prytherch and Chris Powdrill - 46 points; 2, Nia Hughes and Bethan Hughes - 41 points; 3, Sue Wilson and Anna Hubbard - 38 points
Men’s Open 4BBB: 1, Ben Slater and Kieron Perkins - 48 points; 2, Patrick Jones and Graham Saunders - 45 points; 3, Ioan Lewis and Harvey Perkins - 45 points
Texas Scramble
Men’s Section: 1, Neill Smith , Harry Smith and George Smith - nett 57.7; 2, Harvey Perkins, Courtney Perkins and Alan Shaw - nett 59.3; 3, Kieron Perkins , Nathan Perkins and Steve Beresford - nett 59.8
Women’s Section: 1, Dierdre Birk, Margaret Evans and Chris Percey - nett 58.3; 2, Jane Raw Rees, Rhian Raw Rees and Jen Roberts - nett 67
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.