THE Borth & Ynyslas clubhouse was packed with members, friends and family recently as the club celebrated the retirement of long-serving PGA professional John Lewis and his wife Sonja.
John has dedicated almost 50 years to the club, with Sonja working alongside him in the shop since their marriage in 1991.
His love of golf began at an early age as a junior member at both Aberystwyth and Borth & Ynyslas, where he developed his skills under the guidance of Aberystwyth professional Mel Hughes.
Such was his progress that John became Hughes’ trainee professional when he moved to Pleasington Golf Club near Blackburn.
However, the pull of home proved too strong, and he returned to Aberystwyth before joining Borth & Ynyslas as a trainee under Phil Smith. When Smith moved on in November 1976, John stepped into the role—a position he would hold for decades.
In those early years, the old Clubhouse was situated at the other side of the 18th green and was run by the Club Stewards Arthur and Martha Slater. At the side of the clubhouse there were three wooden huts, the office where Jack Lewis was both treasurer and secretary, the pro shop and a workshop.
Much has changed since then, but John remained a constant presence.
He competed widely in Pro-Am events, particularly in the South West. He won the South Wales Pro Championship at Whitchurch and numerous other tournaments. While he travelled, his mother—fondly remembered by many members—kept the shop running.
The game itself has evolved dramatically. Booking sheets, green fee tags and invoices were once handwritten, and lessons took place on a practice area where the clubhouse now stands. John even parked his car by the sea wall, regularly battered by salt spray during stormy tides.
It was in the old clubhouse that John first met Sonja on a blind date, arranged during a Tom Barker event.
They married in 1991, and three years later Sonja joined him in the business.
By then, the club was undergoing major redevelopment, including a new clubhouse. For a time, the pro shop operated from a Portacabin near the first tee, where the sound of metal spikes on tarmac signalled players arriving—and where plenty of banter flowed among members.
Following the final phase of redevelopment in 2001, John and Sonja moved into the modern shop and workshop that became a hub of club life.
Over the years, John has coached countless members with patience and encouragement, from beginners to talented juniors. Among those he guided are players who went on to achieve international honours, including Mark Lewis, Ellis Lewis and Phillip Richards, as well as future professionals Zac Galliford, Rhys ap Iolo and Sean Killey. Others, like Katie Powell, progressed from childhood lessons to bringing their own children for coaching—a testament to his lasting impact.
Together, John and Sonja have welcomed golfers from across the world, providing a dependable, seven-day service from dawn to dusk. Their commitment, warmth and consistency have made them central figures in the club’s story.
Now, as they step into retirement, they leave behind an extraordinary legacy and a reputation that will be difficult to match. Members paid tribute to two true club legends and wished them a long, happy and well-earned retirement.
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