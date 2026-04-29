ONE of Wales’ newest pickleball clubs is celebrating its first major success after securing a medal at the Welsh Nationals.
Mawddach Pickleball Club, based in south Gwynedd, has been running for just over a year and sent five players to the tournament, entering two women’s doubles pairings and one mixed doubles team.
Their standout result came from Ruth Parry and Sue Nicholls, who won bronze in the Women’s 50+ 3.0 category – an impressive achievement made even sweeter by the fact it was their first-ever competition together.
Pickleball is a fast‑growing racket sport played with short‑handled paddles and a perforated plastic ball on a badminton‑sized court. Invented in 1965 in Washington State, it has surged in popularity worldwide thanks to its accessibility and fast-paced rallies.
The sport is easy to learn but still strategic and competitive. It’s also low‑impact, making it accessible for all ages
Mawddach Pickleball Club now has around 40 members attending sessions across the Mawddach estuary area. The group began in 2023 with a handful of players meeting weekly at Dyffryn community hall before moving to Barmouth as numbers grew.
In April 2025, the club established a permanent base at Dolgellau Leisure Centre, where they now run two two‑hour sessions each week with up to four courts available. Membership continues to rise, with players ranging from their 20s to over 70, and the club welcoming complete beginners through to experienced competitors.
Alongside regular club play, Mawddach runs a ladder league, takes part in home and away fixtures with other Welsh clubs, and has members who compete in tournaments and festivals across Wales and beyond.
For anyone curious about trying the sport, the club regularly offers Introduction to Pickleball sessions.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.