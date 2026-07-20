A SUCCESSFUL three days of Open competitions were held at the Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club recently, sponsored by Hafren Furnishers.
Senior Men's Better Ball Competition
With the fabulous weather and the course in true summer links condition it was certainly a challenge to keep the ball on the fairway.
The top three placing were three visitor pairings, coming in with excellent scores and enjoying the different conditions from their home clubs.
Results: 1, Alan Hughes and Mitchell Southall - 46 points, Great Barr Golf Club; 2, Phillip Caulfield and Lee Ashforth - 46 points, Tenby Golf Club; 3, Paul Morgan and Andrew Evans - 44 points, St Idloes Golf Club
Women's Better Ball Competition
With 28 pairs competing from 10 different golf clubs ranging from Old Colwyn to Haverfordwest to Mill Hill London, the visitors enjoyed a warm welcome from Borth & Ynyslas.
Again some excellent scores from the winning teams with the visitors taking the top three spots.
Results: 1, Susan Richards and Lin Thompson - 47 points, Arscott Golf Club; 2, Gwen Thomas and Pauline Price Lewis - 45 points, Porthmadog Golf Club; 3, Karen Ashcroft and Ros Crook - 44 points, Church Stretton Golf Club
Men’s Better Ball Competition
Thirty four pairs played in the Men's Open on the final day.
The winners were Oliver Reeves and Ryan Holmes from Wrekin and Druids Heath Golf Club with a score of 46 points.
Prizes were presented by Captains Harri and Jane and sponsor Tim Morgan from Hafren Furnishers.
The captains thanked all those who took part in the second year of the re-established Open's week and particularly to the sponsor for his support to Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club.
Results: 1, Oliver Reeves and Ryan Holmes - 46 points, Wrekin Golf Club & Druids Heath Golf Club; 2, Chris Lloyd and D Thomas - 44 points, Oswestry Golf Club; 3, Alan Shaw and Dylan Raw Rees - 44 points, Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club
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