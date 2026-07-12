ON a perfect summers day, over 90 competed in Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club president Mike Roberts' stableford competition, writes Catrin Pugh Jones.
With Mair Jenkins, Ruth Morris and Nans welcoming everyone on the desk and refreshments off the 6th green with Mike and Breda, his family and friends, it was a day to remember.
Once again the president's charity was our local charity Hahav with donations on the day and a raflle.
Results - Men’s Section
With near perfect conditions on the course there were some excellent scores in the men's section, with new member Gwilym Morgan winning the overall prize with an incredible 49 points on his recently gained handicap.
No doubt it was severely reduced the following day!
Overall Winner - Gwilym Morgan - 49 points
Category 1: 1, Steffan Richards - 40 points; 2, Charlie Taylor - 38 points; 3 Carl James - 38 points
Category 2: 1, Gareth Baker - 42 points; 2, Paul Worrel - 41 points; 3, Anthony Tedaldi - 39 points
Results - Women’s Section
Not to be out done, the women also came in with excellent scores
.Overall Winner - Catrin Pugh Jones - 39 points
Category 1: 1, Barbara Flanagan - 38 points; 2, Helen Lewis - 35 points; 3, Clare Jones - 33 points
Category 2: 1, Catrin Roberts - 38 points; 2, Laura Perkins - 35 points; 3, Jean Harrison - 33 points
Best Past President: Les Jones
Generous prizes from the president were awarded to all the winners in a well attended presentation and a grand total of £1,350 was raised in donations for Hahav.
Hahav is a local charity offering support to people across Ceredigion who are living with an incurable illness.
The charity has just reopened at its site at Plas Antaeron where there has been a significant investment in the building and facilities for clients and staff.
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