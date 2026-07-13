IT’S been a busy four days at Aberdovey Golf Club with fantastic scoring and full fields of competitors at the club’s July Opens.
On Thursday, glorious sunshine welcomed a full field of 160 competitors for the Seniors’ Betterball Open, creating the perfect conditions for a fantastic day of golf and great scoring.
Peter Drinkwater and Mark Duckworth from Heyrose Golf Club emerged as the overall winners to top a very competitive leaderboard with 45 points.
Finishing as runners-up were David Harrop and Jamie Herring from Weymouth Golf Club with 44 points, followed in third place by Chris Ward and Alan Gilbert of Aberdovey, also with 44 points, who lost out on the back 9.
A superb day of golf marked this year’s Women’s Teams of 4 Open the following day.
The winning team from Chester, Eaton and Stockport Golf Clubs, made up of Kay Skinner, Sue Ratcliffe, Dee Leary, and Liz Newton, posted an impressive 89 points to take the top prize.
Hot on their heels were the runners-up with 88 points, featuring a home team combination of Val Franklin, Jill Williams, Maria Worton and Ceri Rigby.
Third place went to Beth Cambidge, Sara Shepherd, Jenny Leonard and Sandy Ward from Shifnal, Oswestry and Edgbaston with 86 points.
Fourth place, scoring 85 points, consisted of Jo Thomas (Padeswood & Buckley), Samantha Masters (Wrag Barn), Mary Upson (Aberdovey) and Carol Howell (Broome Manor).
The Men’s Individual Open took place today in searing summer heat on Saturday, but the 144-strong field rose to the challenge with some excellent scoring on display despite the sweltering temperatures.
Results: 1, Chris Brannan (Towneley Golf Club) 43 points; 2, Charley Thomas (Moseley Golf Club) 42 points; 3 Matthew Leonard (Hollywood Golf Club) 42 points; 4 Steve Willis (Ludlow Golf Club) 41 points; Cameron Snook (Rugby Golf Club) 40 points.
The competitions culminated on Sunday. Another great day of golf was enjoyed by all at today’s Mixed Greensomes Open, where 56 pairs took to the course in continuing very warm conditions. The weather certainly brought out some spectacular scoring, with competition fierce from start to finish.
Congratulations to Susan Stout and Philip Sloan from Lee Park and Bootle, who took top honours with a superb performance to claim 1st place with 47 points.
Runners-up were Lisa & Mark Emery from Moseley, who delivered a strong round to finish just behind the winners with 45 points.
In third place, were Jan & Rhys English from Whitchurch with 44 points.
Aberdovey Golf Club and Sherwood Forest Golf Club recently announced an exciting new reciprocal partnership arrangement, offering members the opportunity to enjoy two of the UK’s most distinctive golfing experiences at a preferential rate.
Launched on 1st May, the partnership allows members of both clubs to play at the other venue for a reciprocal green fee of £50 per person, available Monday to Friday.
Sherwood Forest Golf Club is one of England’s finest inland heathland courses. Regularly featured in the Top 100 Golf Courses in Great Britain & Ireland, Sherwood Forest is celebrated for its natural design, firm-running fairways, and heather-lined holes that provide a strategic and visually striking test of golf.
This collaboration reflects both clubs’ commitment to enhancing member value while preserving the traditions and character that define their courses. Members are encouraged to take full advantage of the opportunity to experience another highly regarded yet contrasting golfing environment to our own.
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