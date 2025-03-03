Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club’s annual St David’s Slate Team of 3 Competition (Women’s Section) was held to celebrate St David’s day in glorious sunshine.
This competition is sponsored by Past Captain and President Anna Hubbard and played in teams of 3 with a score of the best two stableford points for each hole. Winning on the day were: 1st Barbara Reece, Sue Wilson and Jackie Fribbens - 74 points; 2nd Karen Evans, Helen Lewis and Ruth Jones - 73 points
On another glorious day of sunshine, the men’s section played a Stableford singles competition with the following results: 1st John Blackburn - 38 points; 2nd Barry Williams - 37 points; 3rd Ronald Thomas - 37 points.