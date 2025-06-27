WALES Golf has announced the official launch of its new flagship participation campaign, ‘Give Golf a Go’, aimed at encouraging more women and juniors across Wales to take their first steps into the sport in a welcoming, supportive and accessible way.
The campaign launched on 17th June, at the Summer of Welsh Women’s Sport ‘New2Golf’ event at the Vale Resort, marking a significant moment for the game in Wales and follows on from the initiatives introduced by Wales Golf to make the game more welcoming for women and girls, such as the £1 million investment from Welsh Government to improve facilities at golf clubs across Wales.
Some of Wales’ biggest sporting names attended the event, including Welsh rugby stars Sian Jones and Molly Reardon, cricket sensation Bethan Gammon, and netball aces Elle McDonald, Leah Middleton, KC Chawane, and Alex Johnson.
They were also joined by Wales Golf squad member Harriet Lockley, and the first British female judoka to achieve the world No. 1 ranking, Natalie Powell, who in retirement has joined Wales Golf staff, with the event’s sessions being coached by former Wales Golf team player Jordan Ryan.
The ‘New2Golf’ event marks a major moment in the sporting calendar, building anticipation ahead of the AIG Women’s Open; one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s golf, which, for the first time in its history, will be hosted in Wales later this year.
Adding to the excitement, Welsh rising star Darcey Harry has recently qualified for the AIG Women’s Open after claiming her first title on the Ladies European Tour, meaning she will be competing at her home course, Royal Porthcawl.
The event provides a unique opportunity to inspire a new wave of female golfers at all levels by showcasing elite women’s sport on Welsh soil.
‘Give Golf a Go’ is the culmination of a wider strategy by Wales Golf, Everyone’s Game, to grow participation and make the sport more inclusive.
While golf has seen increased interest among women and girls in recent years, they remain underrepresented in playing and club membership figures.
This campaign is designed to challenge perceptions that golf is exclusive or inaccessible, and instead present it as a friendly, flexible, and affordable activity open to all.
Hannah McAllister, CEO of Wales Golf: “We know that when women and girls are given the chance to try golf in the right environment, they find real joy in it. But for some, the sport has felt closed off or intimidating.
“Give Golf a Go’is our way of showing that golf can fit into your life, whether you’re looking for a fun social activity, a new hobby, or a way to support your mental and physical health.
“You don’t need to have played before, and you certainly don’t need to own clubs. You just need to be curious.”
The campaign draws on the foundations laid by Wales Golf in recent years to improve accessibility through initiatives such as the New2Golf programme, which has introduced thousands of adults to the game in friendly, non-competitive environments.
The initiative also supports Wales Golf’s junior development pathway, which helps young players build confidence, develop skills and progress at their own pace.
The introduction of Flexi-Club has also made it easier for new or returning players to attain official handicaps without the commitment of full club membership.
Over the course of this summer, after the AIG Women’s Open, facilities across Wales will host a wide range of ‘Give Golf a Go’ sessions, each tailored to complete beginners.
Golf is a uniquely rewarding sport. It combines light physical activity with time outdoors, offering proven mental health benefits, a strong social element, and the chance to build lasting friendships.
Unlike many sports, it is not limited by age or ability, making it an ideal lifelong activity. Importantly, no previous experience or equipment is needed, just a willingness to give it a go.
Whether you're looking for a new way to stay active, meet like-minded people, or simply try something different this summer, ‘Give Golf a Go’ is the perfect starting point.
