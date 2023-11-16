MEN’S Section
The first Christmas Trail was held at the club on 29 October. The strokeplay competition was won by Clive Morgan with a score of nett 64 ahead of Peter Tooze with nett 65 and Owen Jenkins with nett 68.
Turkey Trail 2 – Stableford: 1, Adam Roberts, 43pts; 2, Simon Bentley, 38pts; 3, Peter Tooze on the back nine
Turkey Trail 3 – Men’s Par Bogey: 1, David Greathead, score of 4; 2, Elgan Griffiths, 3; 3, Dale Harvey on the back nine.
LADIES SECTION
9 Hole Stableford: 1, Ruth Jones, 18pts; 2, Ruth Morris, 17pts.
October Stableford 3: 1, Kay Thomas, 30pts; 2, Barbara Flanagan, 29pts.
Christmas Trail 2 AM-AM: 1, J Raw-Rees, B Flanagan and J Harrison, 37pts; 2, K Evans, K Price and A Morris, 33pts.
9 hole Stableford: 1, Ruth Morris, 15pts.
November Stableford 1: This event was played in adverse weather conditions and the winner was Anna Hubbard with 26 points beating Ruth Jones on the back nine with Barbara Flanagan third on 24 points.
Christmas Trail 3: 1, Clare Jones, 35pts; 2, Margaret Roberts, 33pts; 3, Jane Raw-Rees, 30pts.