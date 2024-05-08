AFTER months of bad weather the Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club course is now playable and competitions are back to normal.
Ladies Section
Debbie Jones and Jean Harrisson have excelled themselves by winning two competitions and coming runners up twice.
Debbie won the March medal with a score of nett 68 and won the Wilding Goblet with a score of 37pts with Jean Harrison second with 30pts.
Jean Harrison won the extra March Stableford with 37pts and also won the May Satbleford with 37pts ahead of Debbie Jones with 34pts. Barbara Reece won the Morris Cup with a nett score of 78 with Kathy Price second with nett 79
Karen Evans and Jane Raw-Rees beat a pair from Aberdyfi in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition on their home ground.
Ruth Morris was the winner in both the 9-hole competitions with Mair Jenkins runner up.
Men’s section
The Mike Price Competition was won by Paul Hicks on 40pts with Jeff Evans second, 39pts.
The Tom Haggarty KBI Stableford was won by Paul Hicks on 38pts ahead of captain Alan Shaw, 34pts.
Nick Downing won the Gidley Wright Cup with nett 70 ahead of Dale Harvey with nett 71.
The extra stableford was won by Marhew Turner on 40pts beating Elgan Griffiths on the back nine.
The Paterson cup which was presented to the club by Betty Patterson in memory of her husband John was won by Paul Hicks with 39pts with Nick Downing second, 38pts.
The Tom Haggarty 4bb Cup was won by G Saunders and G Saunders (J) with 43pts with B Williams and R Jones second with 41pts.