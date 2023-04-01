NEFYN Golf Club won the Junior Club of the Year at the Wales Golf Awards Lunch at Ryder Cup venue Celtic Manor.
Nefyn, who also received a £250 grant from The Golf Foundation, has one of the strongest junior sections in Wales; 65 boys and 18 girls currently as paid up members of the club, with a strong junior committee to make it all possible.
“It is nice to get recognised, we have such a good team helping out,” said junior organiser Carol Davies.
“The club has been really supportive, there are 10 members on the junior committee.
“We will use the money that goes with this award from the Golf Foundation to get new equipment for the junior section.”
Honorary Member of Porthmadog Golf Club, Clive Brown, was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Clive is the first Welsh-based Captain of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club.
He was presented with the accolade at the Twenty Ten Clubhouse in recognition of a long and successful amateur career, including playing for and captaining Wales, captaining the Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team in their victorious 1995 match at Royal Porthcawl and the 1997 match at Quaker Ridge.
Clive, born in Llandudno and now living in Conwy, is the first Welsh-based Captain in the 269 year history.
He was delighted with the recognition from his home nation, saying: “I am overwhelmed by this award.
“In a very special year for me this is something I will treasure.”