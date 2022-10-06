Derek wins Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club Captain’s Convention

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Friday 7th October 2022 12:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
Borth and Ynyslas Captain Convention 2022
Borth and Ynyslas membes at Hawkstone Park (Borth and Ynyslas GC )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Popular Captain Bob Gill took 37 golfers to Hawkstone Park for their Captains Convention recently (left).

This is a record attendance for any trip and a fantastic time was had by all. The winner of the Convention Cup was Derek Saunders, with Nick Downing second and Bob Gill third.

• KBI Final: The winner was Patrick Jones with a score of nett 70 off a handicap of 5, narrowly beating Martin Haynes, nett 71 off a handicap of 10 and third was Maurice Speake with a nett 72 off a handicap of 20.

• Knockout competitions: Men - 1, Steve Evans; 2, – Paul Worrall. Seniors - 1, Mel Evans; 2, Harri Jones; Ladies - 1, Claire Jones; 2, Debbie Jones

Ladies

• Extra Stableford - The winner was Ruth Morris with 32 points off a handicap of 24. Captain Mair Jenkins with 30 points off 27 was second beating Doreen Jones on the back nine.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

BorthYnyslas
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0