Derek wins Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club Captain’s Convention
Popular Captain Bob Gill took 37 golfers to Hawkstone Park for their Captains Convention recently (left).
This is a record attendance for any trip and a fantastic time was had by all. The winner of the Convention Cup was Derek Saunders, with Nick Downing second and Bob Gill third.
• KBI Final: The winner was Patrick Jones with a score of nett 70 off a handicap of 5, narrowly beating Martin Haynes, nett 71 off a handicap of 10 and third was Maurice Speake with a nett 72 off a handicap of 20.
• Knockout competitions: Men - 1, Steve Evans; 2, – Paul Worrall. Seniors - 1, Mel Evans; 2, Harri Jones; Ladies - 1, Claire Jones; 2, Debbie Jones
Ladies
• Extra Stableford - The winner was Ruth Morris with 32 points off a handicap of 24. Captain Mair Jenkins with 30 points off 27 was second beating Doreen Jones on the back nine.
