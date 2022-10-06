Dion Regan and fellow Cilgwyn junior golfers enjoy fine season
YOUNGSTER Dion Regan from Cilgwyn Golf Club has enjoyed a great season achieving his goal to be accepted in the High Performance Welsh Squad for next year.
The 14-year-old who plays off a handicap of +0.4 has notched several big wins with best gross scores beating a vast entry of order of merit junior opens throughout the season.
He won at Pontypridd Golf Club, the South Wales Boys under-16s Golf Association at Carmarthen back in June and then became the under-16s Welsh Boys Champion over 36 holes at St Pierre, Marriott Hotel with best gross.
He also won the best 36 hole gross on the final order of merit junior open at Glyn Abbey becoming the winner of best gross and securing his title yet again winning the individual order of merit.
Juniors from Cilgwyn entered the order of merit open with Dion. Bleddyn Holgate, Osian Young, Llyr Jones, Hugo Douglas and Jack Halliwell all secured wins or second or third just missing out on becoming club order of merit and losing by one point.
• It’s been a great season for juniors and beginners throughout the year with some incredible wins and some of the younger juniors entering 18-hole competition next year.
Llyr Jones enjoyed his Junior Captain’s Day with great support from members and family back in June and his away day at Derllys Court in Carmarthen in August.
A presentation day for beginners and juniors was held with fun competitions. It was a great day with a fabulous buffet supplied by parents.
